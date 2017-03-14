“I am seeking.

I am striving.

I am

in it with all my heart.

”

–Vincent van Gogh – (1853 – 1890)

Art is something which cannot be argued with.

It is something definite and there.

It could be good or bad depending upon the perception but nevertheless, the art remains.

The beauty of such art is that it is timeless.

The idea of the art carries these unbounded limitations on which it develops.

For these preachers of art, there are festivals around the world, where enthusiasts gather to support their idea and present with whatever they have and with no hesitations.



Music is also a form of art, and music festivals around the world are widely popular for their diversity and the dedication, young musicians show on these festivals.

‘Lahore Music Meet (LLM)’ is one such music festival held in Pakistan.

This festival started three years ago, in 2015.

The main purpose for this two-day event is to bring out the talent of people not very popular on mainstream media and give them a chance to showcase their skills.

These people are known as ‘indie musicians’ who have produced their own music.

I am amazed to see the fan following of some artists of whom the general public do not even know and their influence over the young musicians.

Platforms like these, are the way forward and is also very important for the current situation of our country in fight against terrorism.

I highly encourage these young liberal artists to never stop and make our country proud.

