“Firearms are second only to the Constitution in importance, they are the people’s liberty’s teeth.

”

–George Washington

George Washington was famous for quite a number of things, being one of the founding fathers of the United States, as well as serving as the first president.

Yet, as if these titles were not enough for his prominence, a myth to this day circulates that he had wooden teeth.

Firstly, to make things clear, if anyone’s wondering, he did not have wooden teeth but his dentures were actually a composition of cow, horse and human teeth and a couple of alloys.

The reason for the misinformed myth was that George Washington’s dentures had yellowed overtime making them appear to be made of wood.

It was clear that Washington had a lot of dental problems throughout his life and from an early age too, although if only he were more vocal about his dental predicament he would’ve saved people from pondering about this dilemma for so long.



However whatever the myth may be, Washington’s situation humanizes him as an individual and let’s face it the poor guy suffered, and so if you can hear this George, we totally feel you.

