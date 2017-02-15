“The noir hero is a knight in blood caked armour.

He’s dirty and he does his best to deny the fact that he’s a hero the whole time.

”

–Frank Miller

The traditional image of a knight, as perceived by us through books, movies, shows and historical incidents, is that of a strong iron-wearing courageous man who perseveres on the side of bravery despite all odds being stacked against them.

Amongst those knighted, there is a certain percentage of music legends.

Being knighted for contributing greatly to the music industry as well as being politically active and charitable was the criteria.

It was perhaps the most important non-music related award they got.



Amongst those knighted was Paul McCartney, the band member of the famous Beatles, due to his opposition to fox hunting, which ironically was carried out by most aristocracies.

David Bowie was also offered knighthood but he rejected it due to his belief of not working for prestigious gains but for the self-satisfaction he got doing what he loved.

Bob Geldof was another musician who was knighted due to his work for famine relief for which he even held Live Aid concerts.

Other artists that were knighted include Sir Mick Jagger, Sir Elton John and Sir Tom Jones all for their efforts of making the world a better place musically and otherwise.

