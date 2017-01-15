“Those who make conversations impossible, make escalation inevitable.

”

–Stefan Molyneux

A safe space is an environment usually created in educational institutions under which individuals are free to fully express themselves without the fear of judgment on the basis of race, ethnicity, gender and sexual orientation as any speech with negative sentiments is forbidden.

Over the years many students have called for the creation of safe spaces in their universities to protect either the African Americans, members of the LGBT or transgender community and even the female gender from discrimination.

This issue was majorly brought back into focus after conservative students asked for safe spaces to be created in the University of Michigan due to the lack of respect they were subjected to as a result of their vote in the favour of Donald Trump in the 2016 US presidential elections.



Universities are intended for the purpose of preparing individuals for the harsh realities that life would throw at them in the future and criticism is one of them.

They are supposed to be places where tolerance is bred and the concept of a united population is taught.

Segregation amongst the different individuals of different cultures and backgrounds does not help the problem but only exacerbates it due to the lack of views in the pool of opinions and criticisms.

The heightened sensitivity of the people also needs to be taken into account as under the banner of ‘protecting individuals’ the government is now being pressurised to rob a significant portion of the population’s basic right to have the freedom to express themselves.

A clear distinction between simple difference of opinion or expression and hate speech needs to be clarified by universities for the benefit of the students.

