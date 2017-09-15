“Life is for participating, not spectating.

”–Katherine Switzer

A German born marathon runner Kathy, now an author and TV commentator.

She found her way to fame just by being a female and courageous, when she ran as the first woman for the Boston Marathon in 1967.

She was shoved along the way by other male runners because women were not allowed to take part in the marathon until 1972.

She registered under the gender neutral initials of K.

V.

Switzer, which she explained was not to mislead authorities.



Even her brave and persistent stance was disregarded by the Boston Athletic Association director Will Cloney, when he made a statement over her outrageous act, “Women can’t run in the Marathon because the rules forbid it.

Unless we have rules, society will be in chaos.

I don’t make the rules, but I try to carry them out.

We have no space in the Marathon for any unauthorized person, even a man.

If that girl were my daughter, I would spank her.

”

Later, when women participation in marathons was made official Katherine won the New York City Marathon and from then began her winning streak, all she longed was for a chance, she got it and made the most of it.

Kathy served a purpose in showing the world by fitting in an ‘only males’ section of the society to highlight the capabilities of women, proving only restrictions bound them.

Yet here we are today, somehow while our past stretched our capabilities and brought women their individual disposition, we have become a spring that’s begun to coil back.

