“Culture makes people understand each other better.

And if they understand each other better in their soul, it is easier to overcome the economic and political barriers.

”

–Paulo Coelho

In recent times, Pakistan has stepped into a new regressive era with the help of the people that inhabit it.

Most have forgotten the practices and norms that made it a country that was rich in culture, a way through which it established itself globally.

There was a time when the majority could protest for a cause without having to fear an attack of some kind; a time when tolerance was common and people only promoted feelings of support and friendship; a time when foreign professionals like Filipino and Moroccan dancers, instead of fearing for their lives, being harassed or judged, preferred coming to Pakistan to perform during the 1960s; a time when people were indifferent to what women were wearing or doing.



Those were the times to be young in Pakistan.

The conservatism practiced by the people today is a far cry from the principles and beliefs of those of the past.

Majority of the Pakistani people live under extreme poverty with little to no access to welfare benefits due to the poor allocation on part of the government.

Most are discouraged from speaking out about what they feel needs to be addressed.

Common courtesy and sincerity have been replaced by disregard and greed.

The concept of tolerance seems to dissolve before our eyes due to the willingness of people to go to the extent of murder if they felt someone had wronged them.

It is time for the people to take a step back and re-evaluate their position and environment and decide on whether it causes them greater harm.

