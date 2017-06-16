Winthrop Niles Kellogg is the scientist behind the famous ape and child study.

He adopted a seven and half month old chimpanzee (Gua) while his own son (Donald) was ten months old at the time.

The idea was to monitor the growth pattern and progress of both under absolutely similar conditions.

The chimpanzee showed exceptional progress in the initial stages, especially in motor skills.

However, the pace of growth considerably reduced as time progressed.

What was deciphered in the study was that the reason of quick early development is because chimpanzees mature by age 4, but humans reach that level by age 12 to 16.

However, chimps remain far behind in intellectual capabilities, despite managing to mimic certain actions.



“There are definite limits to the degree of humanisation that can be achieved by non-human species regardless of the amount of socialising and humanising effects”.

–Dr Kellogg