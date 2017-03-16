“Culture is not monolithic either and is not the exclusive property of the east or west nor of the small groups of men and women.

”

–Edward Said – 1993

Cultural imperialism is the practice of larger, more dominant nations, taking over the developing or weaker nations such that they influence their political, social and economic ideologies.



There are various other forms of imperialism for example, electronic colonialism, cultural synchronisation, structural imperialism etc, all of which have been used to describe the basic notion of cultural imperialism.

This phenomenon is seen both as a threat and enrichment to the identity of the whole world.

Over the years, America has emerged as the only cultural imperialist power, which is not only politically and economically strong but has succeeded in spreading their values over the entire world.

Some people believe that the growth of American beliefs and ideas are helpful to most nations as the propagation of such notions as equality, democracy and human rights should be universal.

However, others think that American cultural hegemony is a threat.

Even though it is helping countries in terms of their development but at the same time there are a lot of detrimental effects on a country’s cultural values.

The ‘movement’ of cultural imperialism will lead to extinction of cultures and convert the rich and diverse values of nations to standardised western values.

