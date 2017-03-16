I have written about refugee issues many times, partly because it is a field in which I have professional knowledge and experience, and partly because refugee and other migration issues are among the most important in our time.

The way we treat refugees and others who are uprooted and on the move define who we are and the values of our future world.



I also find it topical to write about these issues now when the relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan are strained, and because a higher number of refugees have been pushed to return in the recent year than in a long time.

A host country has the right to put pressure on refugees to return or seek other acceptable durable solutions.

In the current situation, we must be careful not to overstep the rights that refugees have.

Yes, refuges have rights, too, and so do the people in the refugee hosting areas.

Let us also recall the way the kind Pakistani people, often poor themselves, and the Pakistani authorities, have handled the Afghan refugees over the long 35-year span since the first refugees came.

I hope that the current strains don’t tarnish the proud history.

And I hope that somebody carries out research and documents the Afghan refugee history in Pakistan, and in Iran, so that we can draw lessons from it on our part in the world and internationally.



When refugees are uprooted and forced to leave their cherished homes, they carry with them light worldly luggage, just a few suitcases or bags, a mobile phone, with the names of friends and relatives, a photo album, which may also include some who are no longer in this world any more.

And they carry with them memories from a different time, when they lived peacefully before wars and other conflicts broke out.

They also carry with them more heavy luggage, their skills and knowledge, their values, their hopes for the future in exile and for someday to return home.

Some also know that they may have to stay away from home for good.

Those who have children want to give them a better life in lands with opportunities, and they also want them to keep good memories from where they come from, who they are, the languages they speak, the cultures and traditions they own, and more.



The few worldly belongings refugees carry may almost be irrelevant; a pair of clothes they have on their backs, maybe some extra warm clothes or a blanket, but little more, yes, and the mobile phone.

Women may carry more, some food and other items that their children may need, a toy or two, and maybe a few pieces of jewellery.



Above, I said that many Pakistanis have been kind hosts to Afghan refugees, and they have come in millions during the last generation, mostly caused by the geopolitical power players in the region and the world; earlier, the Soviet Union, and till this date, the United States, with NATO and others.

We blame the Taliban, but they, too, were products of the power players; and we blame the old and underdeveloped political traditions and structures in the land.

The situation may remain unclear and untidy for decades to come.

In all this, it is the individuals that suffer, each refugee, family and group.



Pakistanis have shown mercy and stretched out a helping hand to Afghan refugees, and Iranians have done the same.

Also, many hosts in the West have done that.

I believe the Afghan refugees had it slightly easier than the Iraqis, Syrians and other refugees today.

Sadly, the moral standard-setters, Europe and America, no longer seem to have the moral leadership and qualities they had before.

They have become inward looking because of the emergence of right-wing parties in their lands – and even the politicians who were positive to receiving refuges, and helping them in the neighbourhoods of the lands they flee from, have had to tone down their positive and inclusive politics.

German, Swedish and other politicians know that.



In my article today, I don’t want to stress political aspects of this issue.

I want to stress the human aspects; we must consider each individual person who seeks asylum, protection, inclusion and care.

We seem to have become colder and more administrative in our attitudes than before.

We have many times become negative to refugees.

Through no fault of their own are they devastated and need help.

But sometimes, we turn them away when they knock on our doors.

That is not worthy of any human being to do.



It is difficult to understand what has happened in the West in a couple of generations – from the time of WWII and the years after the war – when refugees were welcomed and helped.

And earlier, when America received millions upon millions of immigrants, who built the New World, and made it to today’s superpower, the newcomers were welcomed.

Why do we have such a short memory and forget that the world is for all of us? Why cannot the leaders and ordinary people in the west be better teachers, assuming that they indeed see every human being as equal, be they refugees, immigrants or indigenous people?

My message in today’s article is not political.

Today, I appeal to each of us to open our hearts and minds.

We must all do what is right and best for all.

In the west, we must indeed not allow greater schism to develop between theory and practice.

If we do, there will be long-term problems; our values and standing will be devalued.



I wish that people in the west can say to all refugees and other immigrants that they are welcome when they knock on our doors, and that they indeed mean it when they say it.

Not all want to come to the West, but when the West is wealthier than the other parts of the world, many will want to go there.

It is the duty of human beings to share.



Sometimes, the hosts disagree with some of the values and traditions of the newcomers, as newcomers have the right to disagree with the host countries ways, too.

But we must be able to see and appreciate the person behind the veil; newcomers are as great people as the people of the host countries.



In another article, I will write about one unique refugee named Harry Schein, whose single mother in 1939 sent him from Austria’s growing anti-Semitism to Sweden as an unaccompanied minor at the age of 14.

He became one of his new homeland’s greatest cultural icons, a Swede that all Swedes were proud of.

A film about him has recently been released.



Harry Schein was unique and special – but then all refugees and immigrants are unique, as everyone else is also unique.

We must tell each other that, and we must realise that newcomers to a land have more in their bags than we see at first glance; they bring gifts hidden in invisible wrapping paper; a mixture of memories, knowledge and skills.

They want to share those with the hosts, and the hosts, too, must learn how to receive gifts from the newcomers, in lands where all have a duty and right to contribute as best as they can.

The brilliant ones are like Harry Schein, but most are like you and me, ordinary people who try our best, bringing the luggage God gave us.



The writer is a senior Norwegian social scientist with experience in research, diplomacy and development aid.



atlehetland@yahoo.

com