“When I was 15, I came downstairs one morning, picked up mother’s newspaper and, oh, what

a shock! The Titanic had gone.

The ‘unsinkable’ ship - but it had gone down so simple.

”

–Henry Allingham, 2008

April 14th 1912, the day the RMS Titanic sank.

The ship was widely described as the ‘unsinkable’ and the ‘ultimate’.

Hence it’s ironic it happened to drown four days into maiden journey from Southampton to New York City.

Whilst crossing the Atlantic Ocean, the ship hit an iceberg on the night of the 14th and ultimately sank in the early hours of the 15th, killing almost 1500 out of 2,224 passengers.

Though this was the official cause of the destruction, there are a number of conspiracy theories.

One of those theories state it was a coal fire which broke out prior to the journey and started to weaken the ship’s structure.

The iceberg allowed it to cause more damage.

Another says it was a planned incident, as on board there were three men who had opposed the creation of the Federal Reserve Bank.

The following year the bank opened.

Some had also stated the ship had hit a torpedo and was attacked by a German U boat.

Superstitious theories suggest it was challenging the might of God and the sinking was a punishment.

The most interesting one is that it was not Titanic which sank, but its sister ship ‘Olympic’.

