“In spite of his 1841 execution, Diogo Alves ‘lives’ on to this day.

”

– Krissy Howard

Believed to be one of the first serial killers in Portugal; he was arrested with his gang of robbers while killing four people in the house of a local doctor.

Alves was sentenced to death by hanging.

But the scientists decided to preserve his head.

During those days, phrenology was taking off.

It was the belief that a person's skull effects his personality traits.

Scientists thus wanted to conduct a study on his personality type and understand what promotes evil.

The theory has long been debunked but his head still is preserved in a jar for the public to see.



Diogo Alves: The 19th Century Killer With A Perfectly Preserved Head