“In spite of his 1841 execution, Diogo Alves ‘lives’ on to this day.
– Krissy Howard
Believed to be one of the first serial killers in Portugal; he was arrested with his gang of robbers while killing four people in the house of a local doctor.
Alves was sentenced to death by hanging.
But the scientists decided to preserve his head.
During those days, phrenology was taking off.
It was the belief that a person's skull effects his personality traits.
Scientists thus wanted to conduct a study on his personality type and understand what promotes evil.
The theory has long been debunked but his head still is preserved in a jar for the public to see.
Diogo Alves: The 19th Century Killer With A Perfectly Preserved Head