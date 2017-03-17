“May your trails be crooked, winding, lonesome, dangerous, leading to the most amazing view.

May your mountains rise into and above the clouds.

”

–Edward Abbey – (1927 – 1989)

Karimabad town, located on the west bank of the Hunza River, is in the Northern Areas of the Pakistani administered part of the Kashmir region, in a valley which is at 8,200 feet elevation.

The town is made up of stone walled steep sloping large terraces.

The town was a caravan halting place for people who were traveling through the Hindu Kush mountains to the Vale of Kashmir.



Karimabad, then known as Baltit, was originally under the monarchic ruler ship of the Mir of Hunza also called ‘Nivyan Lakhani’ according to Pakistan.

The Baltit Fort was built at that time to function as a palace.

The locality was known for its slave trade and as a caravan resting stop.

Baltit served as the capital of Hunza valley for over 750 years, until the middle of the 20th century.

After Pakistan became an independent country in 1947, the Hunza province controlled by Mir joined Pakistan.

