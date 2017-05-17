There is a difference between the Europeans and the Americans, which has been reinforced by the occurrence of Brexit in Europe and election of Donald Trump as the US President.



For South Asia, there exists a desire in Europe to push for a dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Contrary to the US, Europe is seen as reformist power which cannot tolerate a war going out of hand or any sort of economic depression.

In Europe, there exists a concert of nations, where states can talk to each other in order to build consensus to maintain equilibrium.

Various analysts in Europe consider the current outlook of China as similar to that of Germany before World War I.

However, if observed keenly, China in today’s world is able to talk with various countries in different regions with the underlined goal of regional and global stability which is very much what Europe wants.

Realistically, China wants this kind of stability for next 20-30 years in order to become a global power, entirely unbothered by the global circumstances.



For Europe, China’s emergence as a global power will bring equilibrium in place which could grant greater powers to weaker global powers like Europe, pushing global powers such as the US, altogether for compromises on global level, shutting down opportunities for committing mistakes such as Iraq and Afghanistan war.

It was said that Europeans do complain about the refugees’ crisis but then it must be understood that they are the people who had been suffering before and even now.

If the crisis situation in Iraq, Syria and Afghanistan could have been avoided, there had been no such issues of displacement, continuous instability and chaos.

Today, Afghanistan is an unresolved quagmire, Iraq is a weak state and Syria is also a consequence of this old Cold War game.

So, from a European perspective, China’s rise is not really an issue.

This rise might also be helpful for a dialogue between India and Pakistan.

Being nuclear powers, issues between both countries are growing intensely.

For instance, the European parliament is talking about the Kashmir issue for the last four years as it is an issue about which global powers must talk very directly.



Pakistan does not have any enemies in Europe but the level of diplomacy required to create stronger relationships is missing.



Pakistan must start diplomatic, economic and security maneuvering in the European region.

CPEC has brought Pakistan into a whole new light; many are now seeing Pakistan as an emerging economy, new economic power house and spine of Chinese New Silk Route which must be taken on further.

Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir has not been listened on the global level as Pakistan has already been in the bad light for terrorism in South Asia and Afghanistan.

In reality, Pakistan has been a victim of terrorism and the Afghanistan situation has issues of bad governance, internal chaos, corruption and NATO mismanagement under its fold, which is not Pakistan’s fault entirely.



Prospects of cooperation between Europe and South Asia are bright.

Also, the countries in Central and Western Europe want themselves to be a bridge for economic and commercial activities in Western Europe, which widens the scope of such cooperation.

The interest for economic cooperation is there but for that, states must be engaged.



Europeans do not see South and East Asia as their sole priority, unlike the US.

Europe is more of a limited great power, struggling to establish its influence however, if given a global role; it will be received very positively.

After Brexit, EU Commission, France and Germany must look forward to include some Western European countries like Spain and Italy in the European Union to ensure its strength and better future.



The writer works for IPRI, a think tank based in Islamabad.

