“In the minds of many Western politicians, military interventions and air strikes appear to have become legitimate policy tools since the NATO attacks on Yugoslavia during the 1990s.

” –Vladimir Yakunin

18 years ago, on the March 24, 1999, NATO, without the permission or approval of the United Nations Security Council, launched air strikes under the pretext of ‘humanitarian aid’ in the response to the ethnic cleansing on the Serbian forces against the Kosovar Albanians.

It is considered as the largest attacks ever with 2300 missiles launched and 14,000 bombs dropped thus killing over 2000 civilians and forcing 200,000 ethnic Serbs to relocate to Kosovo.

The damage caused by the military operation was conveniently titled as ‘collateral damage’, therefor undermining the entire effect.

300 schools were destroyed, 20 hospitals were damaged leaving a gap in the provision of medical facilities to the people in need and over 40,000 homes were tarnished.

A Chinese embassy was also bombed, killing three journalist and leaving strained relations between the US and the Chinese.

The fact that not only was the plan for NATO to launch an operation in Yugoslavia not publically announced but was also done after the disapproval of the UN, gives organisations like NATO increased power and control over most affairs along with the autonomy to act upon decisions independently which can me a catalyst for further conflicts.

