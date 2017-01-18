“To live in a world where truth matters and justice, however late, really happens, that would be heaven enough for us all.

”

–Rubin Carter

Rubin Carter, was a professional boxer who was given the nickname of the ‘Hurricane’ due to his aggressive style of boxing.

He had an impressive record of 19 knockouts and 27 victories out of 40 matches.

He was an aspiring star who had gotten fame and appreciation based on his talent.

It was during the late 1960s, however, that a drastic shift occurred in his life.

In 1966, 3 people were murdered in a bar by the name of Lafayette Bar and Grill in New Jersey.

Upon witness accounts from wounded and visually impaired individuals, Rubin Carter was wrongly convicted for the crime.



The police officers made it evident that the conviction was on the basis of the color of their skin due to the fact that no finger prints were taken from the crime scene and both the men were not tested for gunpowder residue.

That fact was made even more apparent when the testimonies of eyewitnesses began changing during the not first but second trial.

He stayed in a prison for 20 years only to be released after having lost his prime years.

His experience encouraged him to lead the Association in Defense of the Wrongly Convicted (AIDWYC), which stood up for those who were falsely convicted, and often gave motivational speeches.



The advance to a society more acceptable of the differences in people is what individuals like Rubin Carter have tried to create.

Even today hundreds of African Americans all over the world are convicted of crimes they had nothing to do with simply because of the prevalence of the same supremacist ideologies like that of the past.

A real change needs to come from within the people to ensure a more equal future.

