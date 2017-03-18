“Diversification and globalisation are the keys to the future.

”

– FujioMitarai – 1990

Globalisation is a process of interaction and integration among the people, companies, and governments of different nations, a process driven by international trade and investment and aided by information technology.

This process has effects on the environment, culture, political systems, economic development and prosperity, and on human physical well-being in societies around the world.

Globalisation is deeply controversial, however.

Proponents of globalisation argue that it allows poor countries and their citizens to develop economically and raise their standards of living, while opponents of globalisation claim that the creation of an unfettered international free market has benefited multinational corporations in the Western world at the expense of local enterprises, local cultures, and common people.

Resistance to globalisation has therefore taken shape both at a popular and at a governmental level as people and governments try to manage the flow of capital, labour, goods, and ideas that constitute the current wave of globalisation.

To find the right balance between benefits and costs associated with globalisation, citizens of all nations need to understand how globalisation works and the policy choices facing them and their societies.

