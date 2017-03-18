There must be a dictionary written and printed in the holy corridors of Pakistan.

There is no other way to understand the country.

It is a sacred duty of the leaders and those in power to put pen to paper and jot out what words, common otherwise, mean in the Pakistani context of things.

Of course, this said book would have to be kept updated, for we are not the most consistent of nations.



Nationalism is one such ambiguous word.

Like a tree rooted in the ground, the definition of nationalism in Pakistan is spread across wrung and twisted branches, encompassing great lengths and depths.

So much so that everything becomes nationalism; or, on the contrary, nothing is.



Sharmeed Obaid is a traitor.

Malala is a traitor.

Ghamdi is a traitor.

Every Pakistani who is not in the country and is working hard, making ends meet, in some other country is a traitor.

Everyone who looks for better opportunities is a traitor.

Anyone who doesn’t love the army the way it should be is a traitor.

Anyone who criticises Imran Khan is a traitor.

Everyone who critiques religious dogmas is a traitor.

Anyone and everyone is a traitor.



Shakeel Afridi is a traitor.

Hussain Haqqani is a traitor.



Pakistan seems to not be worried about the fact that OBL was found in its own front yard.

And, it continues to demand from the world not to think about it too.

Brushing everything under the carpet seems to be the obvious play here.

There is no running away from this addiction.



Hussain Haqqani is a traitor for seeing to it that the most wanted person in the world was brought to justice.

Everyone seems to be ignoring the fact that he was simply a government servant wherein he was following the orders of those above him.

He did not do anything on his own; much like the memo gate.

That said, the truth is that America, the ally we always thought it to be, did not trust us Pakistanis with this information.

It did not trust our intelligence nor the armed forces.

It had to do the dirty work itself, bringing in undetectable helicopters and taking the body of OBL with them.

When Obama took to the podium to announce the killing of OBL, he acknowledged assistance from Pakistan.

Turns out, the Pakistani army was being honest after all.

They were oblivious, almost shamelessly so.

Our army chief woke up too late to order PAF fighters to bring down the American helicopters.

Maybe the Pakistani’s Obama was acknowledging of having helped the American forces were the democratically elected leaders of the country and indeed their ambassador in the US.

As far as the intelligence goes, Haqqani’s letter clarifies that there was already manpower on the ground, people tracing the movements in the Abbottabad compound.

Trying to convince Shakeel Afridi to run a fake polio drive just so that could get the DNA samples of the children living in the ghastly structure.

Of course, as soon as the target was eliminated, the ground force too disappeared, leaving Shakeel Afridi behind.

Leaving the traitor behind.



Had Haqqani been in Pakistan and had he not been swimming with the big fishes that he does, his fate would have been like that of Shakeel Afridi.

And this point is important.

There is a loud narrative in the media these days insisting that Haqqani did nothing wrong.

Agreed.

However, the same media pundits fail to identify that in that very sense, Shakeel Afridi too did nothing wrong.

If anything, he helped eliminate a man who was responsible for hordes of deaths across the world.

A man, whose organisation had consistently targeted civilians and made many orphans and widows out of happy families.

Shakeel Afridi helped bring that man to justice, if there was any in his death.

If anything, the doctor must be acknowledged for his efforts not forced to rot in a jail for simply being the good guy who assisted in eliminating a bad guy.



Haqqani will be safe in the precinct of the nation he was once an ambassador of.

From there he would publish books which, although at times seem highly critical of Pakistan, do prove a valuable addition to the knowledge available to those who want to read about the ugly way of doing Pakistani things.

He too can then, for the sake of the many of us, sit down to write the dictionary I pleaded for in the beginning: The Pakistani dictionary.



The author is a freelance writer based in Islamabad.



kureshiwrites@gmail.

com

@makahsan