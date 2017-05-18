“In the arena of human life the honours and rewards fall to those who show their good qualities in action.

”

–Aristotle – 384BC-322BC

The most famous Pulitzer Prize was established by a Hungarian-born American newspaper publisher, Joseph Pulitzer.

From his massive fortune, he dedicated $250,000 to the Columbia University in his will, to allocate it to the prize and scholarship.

Also, in order to inaugurate the journalism school.

After Pulitzer’s death in 1911, the prize was first established in 1917 and was awarded to US citizens in the fields of newspaper, magazine, literature, and musical composition.

Only online journalism is open to applicants of any nationality but their work must have been published in the US magazines, news sites or newspaper.

Prizes are awarded annually in twenty-one categories with each winner receiving a certificate and a cash prize of US$10000, raised to $15000 from this year onwards.

Winners of the public service category of journalism receive an additional award of a gold medal.

The competition consists of an entry fee of $50 so that only those registered are judged by a panel of 102 jurors, serving on the jury of each category.

Most juries consist of five members who make a list of three nominees for each award.

The winner is selected through a majority vote by the jurors or vote to issue no award.

Ayad Akhtar, a Pakistani-born American playwright, novelist, actor and a screenwriter also had the honour of receiving this prestigious award.

He won the Pulitzer Prize 2013 in the category of Drama for his play “Disgraced”.

