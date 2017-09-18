Marlon Brando, famous for his role in ‘The Godfather’, got nominated for best actor in 1973 and won the title.

Even after winning the most prestigious award on 5th March 1973, of the film world, he rejected the Oscar over an absolutely selfless cause.

His selfless rejection is highlighted by the fact that he had a staggering movie career and The Godfather was his big break, yet he boycotted the Oscar ceremony.

While most people thought and felt this to be an absolute absurdity by Marlon, but his cause might make them think otherwise.

Instead of attending the award ceremony, he sent in his place ‘Sacheen Littlefeather’, an actress who was the president of The National Native American Affirmative Image Committee.

Littlefeather approached the stage, rejected the award and began her speech, representing Marlon about the discrimination faced by the American Indians.



Marlon, through refusal to accept the Oscar, wanted for the film industry to change its opinions regarding the American Indians, as the tribal lot was disregarded even for the roles representing the natives themselves which were biasedly given to the whites.

Brando was 48 when he rejected his Oscar, making him the second on the list.

Unfortunately, Marlon’s controversial rejection did not bear fruitful results, yet his defiance marked a powerful moment in Oscar history.



“Only the one who walks his own way can’t be overtaken.

”–Marlon Brando