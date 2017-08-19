"Secrecy, being an instrument of conspiracy, ought never to be the system of a regular government.

"

–Jeremy Bentham

In the month of June 1971, a government consultant named Daniel Ellsberg gained access to the Pentagon Papers (officially titled: US-Vietnam Relations, 1945-1967, A Study Prepared by the Department of Defense), a report based on the United States' military and political involvement in Vietnam from 1945-1967, and leaked some of the classified documents to the New York Times.

The reports unveiled a much darker side to the United States than the public had expected, as some of the reports revealed several large scale attacks in Vietnam but also in Laos and Cambodia.

This ultimately led to the public losing trust and feeling misled by the government.

Moreover, as the Vietnam War was already unpopular with the public, this leak added to anti-war sentiment among U.

S citizens, and various protests, lawsuits followed.

Daniel Ellsberg faced charges under the Espionage Act of 1917 including theft and conspiracy but later was dismissed of all charges due to gross governmental misconduct and illegal evidence gathering against him.

The Pentagon Papers were declassified in 2011 and released for the public.

