“I have moments where I miss my

old self.

But I think anyone can get caught up in what we used to have.

But at the same time, we can choose

to focus on the beauty of now.

”

–Steve Gleason

It was back in 1869 that Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) was discovered but it was not until 1939 that it was brought to the attention of the public by Lou Gehrig, a professional baseball player who was robbed of his career due to the horrific and highly progressive disease.

The disease itself is a neurodegenerative disease that effects the nerves and muscles in the brain and the spinal cord.

It may rob people of their ability to speak, exercise mobility and perform the smallest of tasks and inevitably leads to the death of the patient due to the fact that no cure has been discovered for it.



In order to collect some finance to facilitate research for a possible cure, the ALS Association collected over 115 million dollars through the common ice bucket challenge that many mocked.

The money was then distributed amongst top medicinal developers who immediately started advanced studies into the disease to look for potential cures.

The reason why the innovative challenge by the association was so significant was because it brought back attention to a disease widely ignored by countries despite the increase in the people diagnosed with it.

It also was an interesting way to grab the attention of the people all over the world by giving them an activity to participate and be a part of a global phenomenon in all the while contributing towards an important cause.

