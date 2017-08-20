“When injustice becomes law,

resistance becomes duty.

”

–Thomas Jefferson

In 1773, while the British were still ruling America, harsh taxation laws were introduced and the American people felt the burden of the British government.

Such matters of taxation and representation led the American people divided into two factions: the Loyalists, who supported the Crown, and the Patriots, who opposed the Crown.



It all began with the Tea Act, due to which anger and resentment grew, and a plan to hold a direct protest was put in place.

More than a hundred Patriots disguised as Mohawk warriors boarded 3 British ships and dumped 342 cases of tea into the harbour.

This incident, among others, gave way to what we know as the American Revolutionary War 1775-1783, that was won by the Patriots and the colonies were free at last.

