Before the 1980s, hip hop culture was never truly embraced by individuals all over the globe and some can argue that it is still underappreciated in the status quo.

The songs were viewed as general noise rather than having a rhythm or beat that worked in total harmony with one another.

It wasn’t until the formation of groups like Grandmaster Flash and his Furious Five that rap gained popularity.

Soon in 1991,a song by NWA was the first one ever to top the billboard chart of the top 200 songs in the world.

Since then many legendary rappers like Notorious BIG, Biggie, Tupac Shakur, Ice Cube, Snoop Dogg, Eminem and Dr Dre have had an opportunity to leave and build upon the mark they created in the music industry.



The thing that separates rap from all other variations of music is its raw poetic nature.

In previous times it was a way for those who were victims of racism and poverty, usually the African American community, to express their opinions through a forum that could be easily heard by a greater audience with the vision of inculcating an idea or sense of understanding of the circumstances that they went and continue to go through.

They tell their inspiring stories about how hard work and determination, in a world where all odds may be stacked against you, pay off in the longer run.

They covered sensitive issues like women rights, homosexuality and equality for all through their lyrical abilities.

Sure they may be profane from time to time, but that should not distract people from its main essence.

Its inventive nature that does not allow it to remain confined to a box is that makes it unique and worthy of appreciation.



“I don’t think I would change really anything about rap.

Rap don’t have no limits to it, and I like it like that.

”–Meek Mill