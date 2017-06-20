“Today as always, men fall into two groups: slaves and free men.

Whoever does not have two-thirds of his day for himself, is a slave, whatever he may be: a statesman, a businessman, an official, or a scholar.

”

–Friedrich Nietzsche

Slavery has previously existed throughout history.

Slavery is a situation where individuals are owned as private possessions by others, who can control how they work or live.

American President Abraham Lincoln was working on his long emancipation for the demise of slavery in the United States.

President Lincoln issued the presidential proclamation and an executive order which changed the federal status of millions of enslaved people from slaves to free.

He also suppressed rebellion from designated areas of South who opposed this amendment, through his constitutive authority as the commander in chief of the armed forces.

To ensure the abolition of slavery in all of the US, President Lincoln pressed for a passage in the 13th Amendment, which was passed by the Congress by a majority and it was ratified by the states till December 6, 1865.

