“If you tried to give rock ‘n’ roll another name, you might call it ‘Chuck Berry’.

”

–John Lennon

Guitarist, singer and songwriter Chuck Berry died on Saturday, March 18, 2017, in his Missouri home in the US.

His legacy is a seven-decade career, during which he inspired prominent rockstars, with the likes of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones and The Beach Boys among the legends he influenced.

When Berry started playing his quickfire, brash four-bar guitar riffs, he took the world by storm.

Teenagers in the 1950s quickly saw him as one of the greats, and his music replaced the already popular genres such as Blues at the time.

Interestingly enough, Chuck Berry’s song Johnny B Goode was included on a record recorded for the Voyager, a NASA mission that departed the Earth in 1977, moving out of the solar system in the attempts to expands mankind’s exploration of the universe.

