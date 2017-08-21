“May God have mercy upon my enemies, because I won’t.

”

–George S Patton

America was taken by surprise when on the 7th of December, 1941 the Imperial Japanese Navy Air Service dispatched its fighters to the Pearl Harbor Naval Base in Hawaii.

Previously the United States had resisted entering World War II by freezing Japanese assets and imposing sanctions, embargoes but this attack pushed them and Congress gave a go-ahead to declare war on Japan.

Later Germany and Italy also declared war on the United States.

The war did not fully come to an end between the two powers despite multiple U.

S attacks on Japan, until it was forced to surrender following the Hiroshima and Nagasaki atom bombings.

