“Water and air, the two essential fluids on which all life depends, have become global garbage cans.

”

–Jacques Yves Cousteau

Not only has the world polluted most of its water sources but the rapid increase in global warming as a result of climate change is resulting in the reduction of the water levels.

It is the most important resource that made earth a conducive environment for all of living things to exist in.

The increase in global population rates is also a factor that contributes to the depleting levels of water; today seven million people lack the access to safe drinking water.

In the Brazilian city of Sao Paulo, 20 million were victims of a drought so bad that residents drilled though the ground in search of water but were disappointed to find none.

They only had access to water for selected hours two days a week.

The situation has deteriorated to such an extent that California is now entering its fourth year of a drought.

It has been estimated that by 2025, two thirds of the world’s population would lack access to water.



Despite the issue being so pertinent, there are many in positions of authority that refuse to acknowledge the problem and revert from their responsibility in fixing it.

As a result, it is the people who suffer with little to no water for basic purposes like drinking, sanitation, cooking etc.

If the resource is not used efficiently then future generations will be impacted in a way that none of us can imagine right now.

