“There may be aliens in our Milky Way galaxy, and there are billions of other galaxies.

The probability is almost certain that there is life somewhere in space.

”

–Buzz Aldrin, 2014

Ancient Egyptians had a language of their own.

They wrote in hieroglyphics, in which pictures were given meanings.

These ancient writings described their everyday life.

Over time people have managed to translate and understand what they’re saying.

One of the most bizarre and interesting of these drawing is in the picture above.

It shows an alien like figure, with a native.

In fact, a lot of other Egyptian artifacts consist of strange drawings, which leads us to believe that ‘aliens’ had visited the Earth.

Though most of this is a speculation, as no one is sure whether aliens exist or not.

Archaeologists have found rare gold coins, which have aliens drawn along people staring at spaceships.

They look like what we call UFO’s.

The hieroglyphics also consist of natives interacting and serving the creatures with long heads.

If there were aliens present, they seemed to be the ones in control.

Stephen Hawking once said ‘if aliens were to be on Earth, the outcome would be the same as when Columbus found the Native Americans’.

Though others are skeptical and have dismissed these theories, stating the Egyptians had always drawn inhumane objects and people which cannot be understood.

