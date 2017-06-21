“Shall I compare thee to a summer’s day? Thou art more lovely and more temperate: rough winds do shake the darling buds of May, And summer’s lease hath all too short a date”

–William Shakespeare

The legend of Áine in Irish methodology is the Celtic goddess known for summer, wealth and love.

She is also associated with her command over crops and animals as well as agriculture.

Many myths surround her for being closer to women, as the Celtic army, who worked for others fought to get their lands back while the women were left to protect their homes and settlements.

Unfortunately, the women faced cruelty and abuse as it was a quite common for ancient women.

Despite these wretched tales, Áine is accredited to bring hope and nudge these women about the bliss of summer and pleasant times.

