“A love of tradition has never weakened a

nation, indeed it has strengthened nations in

their hour of peril; but the new view must

come, the world must roll forward.

”

–Winston Churchill – 1944

The word museum has classical roots.

In Greek, it is called mouseion which means “seat of the Muses” and historically, was a philosophical institution or a place of examination.

The great Museum at Alexandria was founded by Ptolemy I Soter, early in the 3rd century BC.

It was more of a prototype university with scholars and a library than an institution to preserve and understand the material aspects of the heritage.

The museums were built to conduct scientific and other researches and to display the findings.

By the 19th and most of the 20th century, it represented a building that housed cultural material which the public had access to.

As societies evolved, the emphasis on buildings decreased as museums like the Canada Science and Technology museum favoured education and teaching about the latest technology rather than showing objects.

Currently, the Louvre in Paris is one of the world’s most popularly visited museums.

The museum contains artwork dating back to 17th century France and has various departments exhibiting sculptures, paintings and archaeological finds.

In Pakistan, Lok Virsa stands as the most famous museum in the capital city of Islamabad.

One can enjoy the cultural heritage of Pakistani people through its statues, pictures, poetry, music and textile work.

