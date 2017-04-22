“The Israeli government conspired and formed an alliance with this criminal – who came from Australia, and is a Jew – for the burning of the blessed al-Aqsa Mosque.

”

– Taissir Rajab Al Tamimi – 2004

On the morning of August 21, 1969, the South Eastern wing of the Holy Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem was set ablaze by an Australian Jew.

It triggered a surge of resentment and grief among the Muslimpopulation across the world.

They had already carried out massive protests in 1967 against Israeli occupation of Jerusalem and aggression in Jordan, Syria and Egypt but now,this incident called for a greater action.

Hence, the leaders of the Muslim Arab and non-Arab nations came together in an Islamic summit conference to discuss the grievances faced by the Muslim brotherhood at the hands of the Israelis and to devise strategies to ensure Israel’s withdrawal from all Arab territories that were occupied in 1967.

It also pledged support for Palestinian people in struggle for their liberation.

With the recognition of unity and support of the participating countries, the conference established the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation in 1969 with the permanent secretariat located in Jeddah.

To date, the organisation has 57 member states, including Pakistan, and declares that it is the “collective voice of the Muslim world”.

OIC has been speaking against the ongoing Syrian government’s oppression of the protestors and also suspended its membership in 2012.

However, it has not been able to do anything substantialto prevent international involvement into the conflict and resolving the refugee problem.

