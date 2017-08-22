“For the first time in my life I began to realize that it is not evil and brutality, but nearly always weakness, that is to blame for the worst things that happen in this world.

”

–Stefan Zweig

In 1919, non-violent protesters and pilgrims for Baishakhi were massacred by the British Indian Army in Jallianwala Bagh, Amritsar.

A majority of the victims were Sikhs participating in the Baishakhi festival celebrations and also condemning the arrests of two national leaders.

Since most of the people were from outside the city, they were unaware of the imposition of martial law in Amritsar.



The British Indian Army troops entered the Bagh, concealed all its exists and started firing at the crowd.

It went on for a continuous ten minutes.



In its aftermath, the British government released its report claiming 379 dead and over a 1000 injured whereas other sources quoted over a 1000 deaths.

This event along with anger about the British government not admitting its mistake, led to the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1920-1922.

