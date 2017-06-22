“No man is an island, entire of itself; every man is a piece of the continent”–John Donne

It was in the 17th century, when metaphysical poets such as John Donne, George Herbert and John Cleveland introduced the literary concept of Metaphysical Conceit.

It is used as a literary device, essentially to build intellectual reasoning in order to understand the deeper emotional state of the speaker or writer.

A conceit can be defined as an extension of unconventional figure of speech that is; Metaphors between such objects that are not related.

Simply, it makes spacious contrasts between human spirits of an individual and physical or material things.

The job of metaphysical conceit is to connect the reader’s sensory receptors to abstract or hypothetical ideas.

John Donne, known to be a pioneer of this literary device, famously describes the concept in his poem “A Valediction: Forbidding Mourning” where he compares the souls of two partners to the magnetized pointers of an architect’s compass.

These two particular elements are far for being relatable to one and other but with the use of wit and conceit, Donne progresses in this particular field shedding light on this particular genre in poetry, making remarkable comparisons between two polar apart objects.

