“But there is no energy unless there is a tension of opposites; hence it is necessary to discover the opposite to the attitude of the conscious mind.

”

–C G Jung

Before the cold war ended the dynamics for the world were bipolar, USA and Russia were the two super powers and the foreign policy for both of them were derived to safeguard their national interests.

Secondly, as the war was between two ideologies as US being the capitalist hub and on the other hand Russia with its expansionist policies of socialism.

Foreign policy analysts predicted that after the end of the cold war, the bipolar trend was to shift to a multipolar world but that is not what happened.

A unipolar paradigm started right after the end of the cold war and the dynamics for the world now were unpredictable.

No definite foreign policy was to be observed and intellectuals like henry Kissinger got on their toes, and gave rose to new dimensions of power such as soft power theories.

As soon as the cold war ended all the observed shifts were dynamic and unstructured.



These were not the only queries, recessions were followed, as the military production now slowed down.

Humanitarians and voices of democracy started rising and so did the nuclear states.

With all these interventions, power rose to the institutions which spoke for these ideas and a new world order was to be seen.

