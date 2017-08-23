“Everyone dies.

That is a universal constant.

The only variable is how one dies.

”

–Chris de Pavilly

In a radio and television transmission on the 17th of August, 1988, Chairman of the Senate of Pakistan, Ghulam Ishaq Khan announced the death of then President of Pakistan, Muhammad Zia-ul-Haq.

Half the country rejoiced, while half grieved - an era had ended.



On the same day in August, Zia along with United States Ambassador to Pakistan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of the U.

S Military Mission in Pakistan and senior Pakistani officers departed from Bahawalpur in a C-130 Hercules ahead of a storm.

The aircraft took off smoothly and rose into the sky for above two minutes but lost contact with the control tower.

Moments later it came plunging from the sky with such force that it hit the ground and was blown to pieces.

All those on board were immediately killed.



Investigations by the United States and Pakistan opened, conspiracy theories upon theories about it being carried out by Mossad or even the Pak Army sprang up but no conclusion and cause has ever been found.

