“Football is like life - it requires perseverance, self-denial, hard work, sacrifice, dedication and respect for authority.

”

–Vince Lombardi Jr.



This picture above has quite long been circulating the internet, it is mostly deemed as fake or photo shopped, however, it is neither, in fact it is as real as a picture can be.

November 20, 1965 a Mount Hermon game was being played against Deerfield Academy and happened to be the last game before thanksgiving break.

It was a serious rivalry among the two and a great number of people turned out including the alumni.

At half time people started noticing the fire, and not knowing how else to stop garnering chaos they told the players to resume their game.

Robert Van Fleet was the person who took this twisted yet somewhat hilarious shot while watching his son play the game.

Van Fleet further revealed that the players were devastated being told to continue playing while their school’s science building was being burned down in the background.

While looking at the picture today, anyone sane would think it’s absurd to continue playing while flames are blazing in your school building, but only people on the schools ground that day know why so easily football won over a burning school, totally understandable.

