“In small towns, bored teenagers turn their eyes longingly to the exciting doings in the big cities, pining for urban amenities like hipster bars and farmers’ markets and indie-rock festivals.

Like everyone else, they want the vibrant and they will not be denied.

”

–Thomas Frank

Basant was one festival celebrated by all Punjabis enthusiastically.

Excited children would wake up early in the morning to catch the swift blowing breeze, ideal for flying their intensely decorated kites.

Families would gather at rooftops to admire the hundreds of colourful sheets of crape paper flying, seemingly effortlessly, across the sky.

The thrill of cutting another’s kite was one of pure joy as many battled the afternoon away.



With the ban of the celebration of Basant in 2007, it seemed as if the people were robbed of all livelihood related to the festival.

The ban was imposed due to the countless loss of lives because of the thin twine made out of glass and metal which had the ability to behead innocent people out for their daily routines.

Some argue that instead of taking away the right to celebrate the joyous occasion, the government should have enforced strict laws against the harmful ingredients of the twine.

The entire industry faced a billion-rupee loss after the ban and many producers of the beautiful kites were left unemployed.



Over the years, many attempts have been made for the revival of Basant as a festival but none have proved to be successful so far.

However, hope still remains as people are still enthused to bring back this great cultural activity that dissolves all differences between people in good spirits, at least for the day.

