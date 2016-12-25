We celebrate the birth of Quaid-e-Azam on 25th December every year.

We commemorate the untiring, steadfast and relentless efforts of the father of the nation that led to the creation of Pakistan; an independent homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

lbn Khuldoon and Arnold Joseph Toynbee are two of the most authentic historiographers and they both agree that on important cross roads, history itself crafts towering leaders.

We were fortunate that we were blessed with an exemplary leader at the most important juncture of our national history.

He was the personification of this verse from Allama Iqbal:

High Ambition, Winsome

Speech, a passionate soul

This is the luggage for the

leader of the caravan

Muslims ruled the subcontinent for a thousand years from the invasion of Muhammad Bin Qasim, the conquests of Mehmood Ghaznavi, the Battle of Plessey and the Battle of Buxar to the immense loss in the War of Independence in 1857.

The Industrial Revolution in Europe forced them to seek new markets for selling their produce.

The European fleets and armies soon spread across the globe.

For once the whole world stood divided and sliced into occupied colonies.

The subcontinent fell slave to the British Rule.

Nawab Siraj ud Daulah, Sultan Tipu and warriors of the War of Independence laid down their lives.

But first the East India Company and later the mighty British Empire was victorious and the subcontinent was conquered.



As the British seized power and domination from the Muslims, they considered them their enemies and subjected them to planned suppression and oppression.

The Muslim heads of state and Nawabs were stripped of their land holdings and wealth which were presented to Hindus and Sikhs.

All roads to education, progress and prosperity of the Muslims were blocked.

Hindus on the other hand were rewarded.

Owing to their clever and cunning nature; the Hindu who had earlier mastered Persian and joined hands with the Mughal emperors now swiftly learnt English and became clerks in the East India Company.

Enlightened leaders like Sir Syed Ahmed Khan perceiving this dilemma of the Muslims founded educational institutions like Aligarh University.



Dada Bhai Noroji; the grand old man of-India was the political guru of Quaid-e-Azam.

Jinnah himself was a very sharp, intelligent lawyer who first joined Congress.

After the Lukhnow Pact in 1916, the nightingale of India Sarojini Naidu, gave him the title of Ambassador of Hindu- Muslim Unity and wrote poems in his praise.

However, soon he became conscious of the fact that Congress was only working for the interests of the Hindus with no regard to the wellbeing of the Muslims.

So he left congress and joined the Muslim League.

He single handedly faced an assemblage of seasoned and cunning Hindu leaders such as Mahatma Gandhi, Jawahar Lal Nehru, Vallabhbhai Patel, Morarji Desai, Gulzari Lal Nanda and Lal Bahadur Shastri heading the congress at that time.

He single handedly carved a new state for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Pakistan emerged as the first Islamic Ideological state of the world.



Widespread bloodshed and riots broke out with the announcement of Independence.

Nearly five hundred thousand people lost their lives in east Punjab, West Bengal and Bihar.

The largest migration in human history began.

Haggard, tattered and tired caravans of immigrants started pouring down.

Pakistan was denied its due share in assets and resources and multitude of problems engulfed the frail state.

Indians believed that this feeble state would not last more than a few months or a year.

The civil secretariat in Karachi started its operation in tents and in barracks built during World War II.

Thorns from the trees were used in place of common pins.



Not to mention that India landed its troops in Kashmir.

Quaid-e-Azam ordered the Commander in Chief General Gracey for appropriate military response.

Apart of Kashmir was liberated but instituted a long painstaking struggle for freedom.

Sadly on 11th of September 1948 Quaid e Azam left us thereby plunging Pakistan in a state of political turmoil.

Three rounds of Martial Law and three fiercely fought wars with India badly affected progress and prosperity.

The armed forces of Pakistan showed incredible valor in 1965 and successfully defended the country.

However in 1971 the Indians launched a filthy conspiracy against Pakistan aided by a few traitors and finally Indian forces in the garb of Mukti Bahini succeeded in orchestrating the fall of Dhaka and creation of Bangladesh which is the most tragic incident of our national history.



Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was a towering and charismatic leader.

He created the awareness of rights and obligations among the masses.

We are grateful to him for organizing the Islamic Summit Conference and initiating the Nuclear Program.

Unfortunately he was hanged.

He was the last of the world leaders to see Chairman Mao Zedong before his death.

This psychologically alienated the province of Sindh.



The nation was yet to recover from the tragic death of Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto when Russia attacked and occupied.

Afghanistan.

Russia was hoping that after the death of Shah of Iran, the People’s Mujahedin of Iran having Marxist leanings will rise to power.

However the CIA handpicked Khomeini from Iraq and flew him to Paris and finally the Islamic revolution of Iran completely changed the dynamics of the region and Afghan occupation was another effort of Russia to stamp its authority.

Resultantly Pakistan had to fight an American war for over a decade.

In return we suffered from terrorism, Kalashnikov culture, heroin, Afghan immigrants and religious extremism.

Russia left Afghanistan but the United States could not leave Afghanistan completely.

We are still cursed with Terrorism, religious extremism, linguistic and religious extremism.

Recently the armed forces finally stepped up against the menace of terrorism and Operation Zarb-e-Azb has turned the tables.



India has never accepted the existence of Pakistan.

Unprovoked firing and violations on the line of control are a routine affair.

India cannot however deny the reality and existence of Pakistan; a nuclear power with a resolute defense.

Pakistan was created on the strong principles of Islam which make it unique and steadfast for times to come.



The United States began the economic aid of Pakistan under the Marshal Plan and PL -480 but it was always limited.

In return United States used Pakistan relentlessly first against Communist Russia and later against the Taliban and Al-Qaeda and economic aid was limited to mere survival.



China has always been a friend of Pakistan.

Now popularly known and Iron-Brother, China lent unconditional support to Pakistan on every forum.

Present CPEC agreement set on course to making Pakistan prosperous.

Central, Western and Eastern corridor will spread the opportunity of economic growth to all parts of the country.

Development of Gwadar port will enable not only China but also Russia and Central Asian states to further trade and other commercial activity.

Total estimated investment of $46.

6 Billion by China is far more than the total aid from United States.

It is believed that with the help of China, Pakistan can become prosperous as envisioned by Quaid-e-Azam and the people of Pakistan will have ample opportunities to reap the benefits of economic progress and development.



The writer is Chairman Jinnah Rafi Foundation.

