“Some persons are forces to carry

on the prescribed callings which

are not their choice”

– B.

R Ambedkar

The origins of the Indian caste system seem to have originated more than 2000 years.

Under this system, people were categorised by their professions but it soon became hereditary where people was born into an unchangeable social class and it even dictated the social interactions that they may have.

Such notions were deeply ingrained in religion and based on division of labor.

The castes, classified in a hierarchical order which previously was not based on hierarchy but merely on personality.

The four primary caste in India are: Brahmins, the priestly class; Kshatriya, warriors and gentry class; Vaisya, farmers and merchant class; Shudra, labourers, serfs and servants; and Dalits (outcastes), sweepers.

Anyone who tries to violate the norms could be punished by being labelled as ‘untouchable’.

Its not really the lowest caste but actually completely outside the caste system.

The utmost palpable hitch under this system, is its rigidity i.

e.

lower castes are thwarted from desiring to climb higher, therefore, economic progress is circumscribed.

Also, these castes rarely intermarry and are certainly irreversible.



B.

R Ambedkar, the constitutional father of India believed that economic and social justice would create a sense of social solidarity leading to national unity.

He describes such practices to create a stagnant society unable to progress.

