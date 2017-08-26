Whom should the nation pin hopes on for the complete elimination of corruption from the country? There is no one to cast eyes on the misdeeds and lay arresting hands on the shoulders of the other Panama Leaks accused, other than the disqualified prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family.



As many as 259 Pakistani names with links to offshore companies surfaced in the data leaks through an online searchable database made public by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists (ICIJ) in May last year.

But accountability has been witnessed in the case of Sharif family only.



Out of these Panama-nominated elites of Pakistan, the politico-business Saifullah family stays on the top as they own the highest number of offshore companies among them, with Karachi having the highest number of offshore company owners, followed by Lahore and then Islamabad, as per the data compiled by the ICIJ.

They also include assassinated prime minister Benazir Bhutto, a close aid of PPP Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and Senator Rehman Malik.



In addition, the names in the release of documents on the website offshoreleaks.

icij.

org also include businessmen like Abdul Sattar Dero, a former general manager of the Port Qasim Authority; Shaukat Ahmed, the ex-president of the Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI); Dawood family; Saba Obaid, mother of renowned filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy etc.



However, the Supreme Court on November 1, 2013, as a result of PTI’s threat to lock down Islamabad, announced the formation of a judicial commission to probe the allegations against only the Sharif family in the Panama Papers.

Thus, the political party pivoted from protest to peaceful celebration and marked November 2 as a day of thanksgiving.



Finally, after extensive inquiries conducted by the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) against the ruling party, the apex court in its judgment that was in continuation of its judgments dated from April 2017 in Constitution Petitions No.

29, 30 of 2016 and Constitution Petition No.

03 of 2017, declared that Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif is not honest and therefore he is disqualified to be a Member of the Majlis-e-Shoora (Parliament).



Mr Nawaz was disqualified as he had failed to disclose his un-withdrawn receivables constituting assets from Capital FZE Jebel Ali, UAE in his nomination papers filed for the General Elections held in 2013 in terms of Section 12(2)(f) of the Representation of the People Act, 1976 (ROPA).

Moreover, as per the SC order, he did not remain honest in terms of Section 99(f) of ROPA and Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, 1973 as he had furnished a false declaration under solemn affirmation.



Now, the nation also wants to know how the offshore companies of Saifullah family and others came into being; how they reached the UK, especially British Virgin Islands that emerged as the favourite destination of Pakistanis for registering companies; where the money for these companies came from and where the working capital for such companies came from.

Should the court, for complete eradication of the menace of corruption from the country, not constitute a Joint Investigation Team (JIT) for a thorough investigation?

The objective of the man behind Panama Papers was to expose the system that have ‘failed’ to bring to book all the rich and mighty and even media and judiciary which are not delivering.

He thought that banks, financial regulators and tax authorities are taking decisions that ‘spare the wealthy’ and focus on reining in middle and low-income citizens.

He was of the view that lawyers have become so deeply corrupt that it is imperative for major changes in the profession to take place, far beyond the meek proposals already on the table.



Therefore, also other panama accused should be brought to book and directed to produce the documents with regard to their companies to be verified whether these are fabricated if yes be proceeded against for forgery; however, they should be given ample opportunities to provide the trail of money and answer the questions to be asked in the court like the Sharif family did.

The nation also wants to know whether the stories of the money trail of the other such accused are seriously marred by inconsistencies surfacing in the statements.

Also the fact how the assets of others mentioned in Panama Papers have surprisingly grown manifold overnight need to be surfaced; and for the purpose, who will threaten to shut down the capital this time if they are not held accountable?

So far, neither PTI chairman Imran Khan nor Awami League chief Sheikh Rasheed nor MQM leaders nor Awami Tehreek leader Tahirul Qadri have made a move to specifically to save national interest through a complete purge of corruption from the country following the disqualification of Mr Nawaz.



For conducting inquiries against the other owners of offshore companies, the highest court of the country should constitute a JIT directing it work hard and make strenuous efforts in line with the anti-Sharifs case, in preparing and filing comprehensive and detailed reports to expose the other looters of the national exchequers who laundered money or evaded taxes ultimately paving the way for national progress and prosperity.



Concurrently, the political parties should also get back on track to make Pakistan the way it was envisaged by Quaid-i-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah in line with the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan which wants honesty and truthfulness to prevail in the whole society not just among a specific ruling family.



The author is a member of Staff.

