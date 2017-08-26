On an instability trajectory, Pakistan has passed the nadir without commotion.

The jar did not break.

There were many desiring an instability that could lead to international intervention to humble the armed forces seen as impediment to democratic institution building and holding its own to safeguard regional interests.

The combined diatribes suggesting such punishments through Pakistan hate groups comprising Lisa Curtis, Christine Fair and Hussain Haqqani may have had an effect on Capitol Hill but none in Pakistan.

Following President Trump’s unpunctuated slurs at Pakistan, Zalmay Khalilzad came up with a unique idea of designating Pakistan’s top generals as terrorists.

As a pseudo expert in the region, having destroyed Afghanistan and Iraq, he wants to pluck out Pakistan.

The social science of the stupid has no limits.



Soon after the Presidential speech, US secretary of State and their envoy to Pakistan were on a damage control mission.

They understood that the rationale and logic of Trumps speech was hallow and disconnected.

But one aspect was clear.

Despite a sixty year love-hate relationship, USA has overtly given up Pakistan as a long term ally and prefers India.

This is so because Pakistan’s security perspectives do not coincide with US strategic designs.

Pakistan has no option but to exercise its choices for its own good.

For the USA, Pakistan must play the minion in what Dr.

Walter Russell Mead in 2010 called the Long War.

Hello India, welcome to the graveyard of Afghanistan.

As events develop, strategic defiance will place your country in an inextricable corner.

You will have enemies all around.



Even then the threat to Pakistan’s integrity was imminent, but somehow the country waded through the crises with classic counter-terrorism in Waziristan, Khyber and elsewhere.

But US is still not satisfied.

It wants to kill the thought and feels that the Military Family (a word from Anatol Lieven) must be neutralised.

Though Pakistan’s long war continues, US victory in Afghanistan is evasive.

USA needs a scapegoat.



This fall guy is Pakistan that organised and trained the Afghan Resistance to ultimately trigger the disintegration of USSR.

In doing so, USA is accepting that Pakistan is a giant killer.

So it needs face saving by pulverising some parts of Pakistan with its standoff military might.

It stands to reason that if ‘shock and awe’ failed in Afghanistan, what success would remote controlled standoff destruction bring? Obviously anarchy has been the common denominator in Vietnam, Iraq, Ukraine, Syria and Afghanistan.

If Pakistani rulers and non-kinetic dynamics have failed, USA could provide a flashpoint for conflagration.

Will Pakistan be next?

Pakistan’s internal political crises underlined by massive corruption and bad governance far outweigh threats from terrorism that are already in mop-up.

Prime Minister was disqualified by the apex court followed by a peaceful transition.

The GT road rally by Mian Nawaz Sharif failed to kick start a street agitation to create internal chaos.

There are divisions within the ruling party over this disruptive methodology.

Mian Nawaz Sharif failed to go down a martyr and create crises of governance.

The military resisted any political intervention.

The international community cannot be provoked.

But there is a compromised segment compromising corrupt politicians, self-styled US apologists and outright traitors who endorse US gobbledygook.

They all want Pakistan’s security establishment smitten for a system that is corrupt to core and self-gratifying.

Zalmay and Hussain Haqqani are the points-men of this ugly core.

This is the method to madness.



In the meanwhile, the law enforcement agencies have cleared new hideouts in Rajgal Valley, an extension of Tora Bora in Afghanistan and base of ISIS militants facilitated by Afghanistan and India.

All this is bad news for the prophets of doom and strategic soothsayers.

An opportunity to punish Pakistan using standoff technologies of Shock, Awe, Daisy Cutters and MOAB could not be shaped.

The resilient Pakistani nation continues to live and fight.

Pakistan remains a country that defies despite four decades of attrition.

In fact it got stronger with the Supreme Court of Pakistan becoming more assertive.

With President Trump’s speech, the merry go round begins a new lap.



As an expert on Pakistan and author of ‘Pakistan: A Hard Country’, Anatol Lieven must have carefully watched and analysed the events of the past year to comment ‘Battered, but Still Afloat’ a tribute to Pakistan in which he commented, “I have always been struck by the contrast between the dramatic and often violent character of Pakistan’s public life and the relative resilience and stability of Pakistani society.

This resilience is the central reason why crises that would have sunk other states have left Pakistan battered, but still afloat.

It is striking that several Arab states that once looked much richer and stronger than Pakistan have collapsed completely, whereas Pakistan, in its own messy and infuriating way, continues to trundle along.

And if Pakistan could survive the combination of US pressure and Islamist insurgency of the past decade, and defeat that insurgency, then there are good grounds to be confident that Pakistan will go on surviving for quite a long time to come.

” He attributes this Pakistani skill to extended family, the center of which is the armed forces that comes from middle and poor classes.

They are ethnically well represented and most heterogeneous organisation of the country and the culture permeates to all extended families.



Let us evaluate the years that Pakistan survived sanctions after the end of Afghan War in 1989, till 9/11.

Pakistan comfortably waded these 13 years defying all economic projections.

Pakistan’s parallel economy, also called the unregulated sector, held the country together at the lowest strata of its seams.

The 13-year nuclear sanctions on Pakistan served to stimulate home led growth, exports and import substitution.

Pakistan’s low middle class entrepreneurs, the cultural aspect of barter trade and very strong strains of philanthropy by the middle and rich classes ensures that everyone survives as a Family.



In the obtaining environments, it is important where and when Pakistan will draw the Rubicon against an offensive US strategy.

Will Pakistan be prepared to take a few blows to the chin? My view is yes, it will like Salala, Dir and Chitral.

Will it shoot down some drones as a token of defiance? My guess, it just may.

Will it be prepared to take a few hits on its command centers? I feel this act would be a miscalculation.

USA would have opened a new front in the Devil’s Triangle of Middle East, Ukraine and Afghanistan.

If that happens, Afghanistan and Pakistan would explode and everything around implode.

North Korea would become a distant memory.



As a super power, USA may think it has a right to bully.

But it would be a different game when national self-esteem, honour and integrity are challenged.

According to Hans Joachim Morgenthau, herein lie the incalculable elements of national character and morale.



The writer is a political economist and a television anchorperson.



samson.

sharaf@gmail.

com