“Believe in man”

–Confucius’s credo

China is one of the ancient civilization in the world.

Through abundance of water and fertile land, it took root and was able to sustain itself.

It has seen vast empires rise and fall, experienced invasion by Mongols from the north and European trader entering from the sea.

Yet China has survived and appears set of conquering the world.

But in the period of Springs and Autumns, the political situation was much different and intense as China was divided into 200 independent states who were constantly striving to maintain their status quo, a political system very similar to the West in middle ages.



At the banks of a river, Qui was born, known from his christianised name in the West as Confucius, a born administrator who worked for the region’s granary and later became the minister for public works.

His fairness and integrity costs him his job as he did not use politics for his personal advantage, but to improve the lives of his people.

He became a statesman and was resented by dishonest civil servants so he was forced to leave, to find a leader, capable of listening to his advice but he gets disappointed and chooses to wander instead which lasts for 14 years.

During this time, he evolves a code of conduct.

For Confucius, people are naturally good who have the capacity to improve and excel.



All his life, Confucius stood at against corruption and political maneuvering.

He aspirated for an ideal government which became his mission.

