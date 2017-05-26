“In spite of the six thousand manuals

on child raising in the bookstores,

child raising is still a dark continent and no one really knows anything.

”

–Bill Cosby – 1986

A popular remedy for children going through the terrible 2s was a “children soothing syrup”.

This syrup was initially formulated in the 1840s by Mrs Charolette N Winslow who was a midwife.

The product claimed to quiet the restless children and infants who were teething and was widely marketed throughout the USA and UK.

However, syrups of this kind actually contained substances such as morphine, opium, heroin, chloroform and cannabis, depending on the company.

While it proved to be effective for many, it also became the cause of child deaths.



It was not until 1910 that the New York Times pointed out how narcotics for children would be harmful in the long run.

In 1911, the American Medical Association classified the product as a “Baby Killer” but the product continued to sell in the UK till 1930.

