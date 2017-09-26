“Diabolical forces are formidable.

These forces are eternal, and they exist today.

The fairy tale is true.

The devil exists.

God exists.

And for us, as people, our very destiny hinges upon which one we elect to follow.

”

–Ed Warren

A Roman Catholic couple Edward Warren Miney and Lorraine Rita Warren were American Paranormal investigators.

The husband was a retired US Navy veteran and later became a self-taught Demonologist with his wife working closely with him.

In their life career the Warrens have claimed to have worked on 10,000 cases.

To this day the Warrens remain famous for being part of Perron family, Amityville, Enfield Poltergeist, Snedeker House hauntings cases; however their story and doings have been and are still being revived today by a lot of films based on these haunting cases.

One such case involves a doll by the name of ‘Annabelle’.

Back in 1970’s, the Warrens claim to have two roommates report that their doll was possessed by the spirit of a young girl called ‘Annabelle Higgins’, the Warrens took away the doll confirming it with demonic possession and put it on display in their ‘Occult Museum’.



The films namely Annabelle, The Conjuring and The Annabelle Creation are based on the Warrens claims about real events.

To watch a film based purely on the imagination of the writer is endurable, but to watch a horror film that that is nightmare inducing as you watch it, only to have it based on a true event is absolutely horrifying.

