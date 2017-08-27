I have been footloose in the hills and forests between Murree and Nathia Gali during the past few days and have just returned to civilization in order to meet Sunday’s deadline.

It was during these latest ramblings that I came across some interesting stories, which are in the process of being sorted out, for the sake of authenticity and credibility.



The old road between Rawalpindi and Kohala is dotted with colonial era British camps and cantonments that have always intrigued and aroused my curiosity.

Some of these places were called sanatoriums since it was here that British sick and wounded were sent to recuperate as were ‘stricken’ regiments, which needed to escape the heat and cholera outbreaks in the plains.

Ghora Gali, Bansra Gali, Kuldana, Murree, Gharial, Barian, Changla Gali and Nathia Gali are names that have history attached to them.



Old Raj era cemeteries bear testimony to tales of those who fell in battle or met their end, in more ways than one.

It is therefore but natural that some of these places carry the reputation of being the abode of restless souls of those who are no more.



It was more than a decade and a half ago that a large family group was on their way to Bhurban for a well-deserved vacation.

Among this group was a shy young man, who spent much of his time, in what appeared to be an angry adolescent silence.

As their convoy of cars passed the heavily forested area of Gharial Camp, the young man felt a strange chill, followed by a barrage of strange messages on his cell phone.

This communication appeared to come from nowhere and carried only one thread – a call for help.

The strangest part of this activity was the fact that even when he shut down his device, it activated on its own, to display the text.



As night fell, the messaging began to take on a more explicit and chilling aspect.

The call for help appeared to be coming from a young woman, who claimed that she had committed suicide almost a hundred years ago after being raped by two British soldiers, who were part of a regiment billeted in the Camp.

Some family members including the young man returned to Gharial next morning, but interaction with locals did not substantiate the story, since old timers who could do so, had themselves departed for the spirit world.

The paranormal phenomenon took on a bizarre aspect, when the young man’s car doors began opening and shutting of their own accord.



The family hastily returned to Bhurban and decided to wait and see the next development.

They soon realized that the messaging began as they neared Gharial and receded as they drove away from the area.

The effected family has till date found no explanation for what happened, except that the young man had for some reason opened a link with the restless soul of a long dead woman and that this link was limited to a particular area, where the remains of the unfortunate victim probably lay in a remote and inaccessible part of the forest, awaiting a decent burial.

The story I have just told may appear to be a page from fiction, but it is not, since I was a member of the family featured here and the young man was my nephew.



It was while visiting a friend’s home in Changla Gali that some ruins were pointed out to me, on a slope some distance away.

My hosts must have thought me crazy, when they saw me walking briskly downhill equipped with my beloved rucksack and water bottle.

It took much part of an hour to reach the spot, which I found to be the remains of what looked like rooms and a cemetery.

Try as I might, I could not decipher the writing on the headstones, but an ancient looking local tending his goats nearby, managed to convey that this was indeed a resting place dating back to a time when the British had established Changla Gali as a firing range and hill station.

I trudged back to the house, incurring the annoyance of my better half, when I reported that I had been to the ruins, but had not met any of the residents.



