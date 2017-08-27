Guerrilla warfare is a peoples warfare;

an attempt to carry out this type of

war without the population’s support

is a prelude to disaster.



–Che Guevera

In 1985 the Supreme Court in Bogota, Colombia, more commonly known as the Palace of Justice was attacked and taken under siege by the M19.



The M19 was a Marxist, left-wing nationalist guerrilla group aimed at opening up democracy in Colombia.



The attack primarily was to hold the court hostage and hold a trial against their current president, Belisario Betancur.

The M19 entered through the basement and eliminated all security guards and even a building manager.

300 people were taken hostage including 24 justices and 20 other judges.

200 out of these were rescued by the army from the lower floors whilst the upper floors remained in control of the M-19.

They called on the president to come to the court and stand trial, however, he refused.

Moreover, it is widely believed that the M-19 also burnt files containing criminal records and warrants against group members.

Some even believe the notorious Colombian drug lord, Pablo Escobar had a part in it.

Overall, above 6000 records were burnt.



With no cooperation from the government, the M-19 faced the army units who stormed into the building with armoured vehicles.



In the final assault the total casualty count went over 100.

This attack has been referred to as a holocaust and massacre by Inter-American Commission on Human Rights.

