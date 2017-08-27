It should be absolutely clear that no one is more to blame for the United States’ Afghan quandary than the United States itself.

What began as yet another arrogant display of US military might and imperial power has, over the past decade and half, become the US’ longest running war.

Estimates of the cost of the war range from $800 billion to over a $1 trillion, with the US also losing 2403 soldiers (with more than 20000 injured) over the course of the conflict.

The US invasion has also led to almost thirty thousand civilian deaths with a comparable number of wounded.

Yet, for all this blood and treasure, Afghanistan remains dangerous and unstable; the Taliban continue to represent a credible threat to the fledgling and largely powerless Afghan government and security forces, and it is only foreign aid and military assistance that prevents a return to the anarchic violence of the 1990s.

An unending, unchanging stalemate is all that the United States has been able to achieve as a result of its invasion of Afghanistan.



In retrospect, the reasons for the failure of the United States are not difficult to see.

As was the case with Iraq, the neo-conservatives who pushed the Bush administration to invade Afghanistan were imbued with the strong belief that US power could and should be used to reshape the world in the pursuit of American interests and hegemony.

The mantra of regime change, accompanied by appeals to the principles of humanitarian intervention or the protection of national security, became an explicit element of US foreign policy, and the ease with which the US military was able to initially rout its adversaries in Iraq and Afghanistan only strengthened the belief in this doctrine.

The problem with this, of course, was that while toppling regimes was easy, replacing them and rebuilding societies shattered by years of war turned out to be extremely difficult.

The United States lacked the knowledge, will, and resources needed to effectively engage in the process of ‘nation-building’, with its interventions in both Iraq and Afghanistan transforming into quagmires from which it is still struggling to escape.



In this context, Donald Trump’s recent announcement that the United States will maintain a military presence in Afghanistan for an indefinite amount of time represents nothing more than the continuation of a policy that is demonstrably flawed.

While hundreds of billions of dollars have been spent on Afghanistan and its reconstruction, the country’s fundamental problems of governance remain largely unaddressed.

The police and military, for example, remain chronically underequipped, undertrained, and underfunded.

State institutions are marred by a lack of capacity and the government suffers from a lack of popular legitimacy.

These issues are compounded by widespread corruption and graft.

Entire swathes of the country remain outside of the control of the government, divided up between local powerholders and the Taliban.

Adding a few hundred US troops to the handful currently deployed in Afghanistan, as Trump intends to do, will have no impact whatsoever on these realities.

In thrall to the generals appointed to key positions in the heart of his administration, Trump has chosen to pursue the worst possible ‘solution’ to the Afghan problem; a half-hearted military intervention aimed at resolving complex economic, political, and social issues.



Much has also been made of Trump’s announcement that the United States will now be adopting a tougher position with regards to Pakistan and its alleged support for terrorist networks and militant groups that oppose the Afghan government and the US.

The civilian government and military have been quick to deny these accusations, arguing that Pakistan has been fighting terrorism for the past decade, and that it is itself a victim of state-sponsored terrorism originating in Afghanistan and India.

The Pakistani response represents a continuation of a narrative that the government has been attempting to propagate around the world for some time now, albeit with limited success.



Part of the problem is that Pakistan’s version of events is difficult to believe.

After all, it has long been established and widely recognised that establishing ‘strategic depth’ in Afghanistan was a pillar of Pakistan’s strategic policy, with the idea being that the country’s North-Western neighbour could provide critical support in the event of any conflict with India.

It is this logic that led the military establishment in Pakistan to back the Afghan Taliban during the 1990s, providing them with logistical, economic, and diplomatic support at a time when the regime was internationally isolated.

Following from this, accusations of duplicity that have been levelled against Pakistan suggest that, despite receiving billions of dollars in aid and military assistance from the United States in the ‘War on Terror’, Pakistan has continued to support elements of the Afghan Taliban precisely because it wishes to reestablish its control in Afghanistan following an inevitable US withdrawal from the region.



Some elements within the US foreign policy establishment have long argued that the solution to the Afghan problem actually lies in Kashmir.

The reasoning they cite is simple; given that Pakistani interference in Afghanistan is derived from the belief that the latter can provide the former with strategic depth and other kinds of support in the event of hostilities with India, resolving points of contention between India and Pakistan, and securing peace between them, eliminates the need for Pakistan to meddle in Afghanistan’s internal affairs.

Certainly, with the civilian government and military establishment in Pakistan continuously propagating the idea that Indian involvement in Afghanistan amounts to an attempt at encirclement, it is obvious to see how Pakistan’s paranoia about its Eastern neighbour prompts much of what it does in the West.

Since Pakistan is likely to remain a crucial player in any eventual resolution of the Afghan conflict, any realistically workable settlement is one that attempts to allay Pakistan’s security concerns.



Having said that, there is another dimension to this, one that has received very little attention within Pakistan itself.

This line of reasoning suggests that if Pakistan is indeed continuing to support violent militant organisations in Afghanistan, it should cease doing so not because of US pressure, but because it was and is poor policy.

Whatever dubious strategic gains may have been made by interfering in Afghanistan, Pakistan has had to pay a big domestic price for its involvement; to the extent that supporting and tolerating Islamist militancy in Afghanistan is linked to the proliferation and growth of similar organisations within Pakistan itself, it is clear that the pursuit of ‘strategic depth’ in Afghanistan has come at the cost of considerable domestic violence and terrorism.

Similarly, while it is plausible that India and Afghanistan are using Afghan soil to plan and launch terrorist attacks in Pakistan, one could argue that this is hardly surprising given that Pakistan is alleged to have done exactly the same thing with both countries in the past.



The belief that violent Islamist groups are nothing more than pliable proxies that can be deployed to pursue strategic objectives is a flawed one.

Time and again, Pakistan has experienced the blowback from decades of misguided policies that have allowed such groups to thrive and flourish within its borders.

Tens of thousands of Pakistani civilians and soldiers have died at the hands of these groups, and their continued existence only serves to reinforce the notion that Pakistan is a pariah state that supports terrorism.

Trump’s approach to Afghanistan might be wrongheaded, but that does not mean that Pakistan should not engage in some introspection about its own role in the conflict, and the future it wishes to share with its neighbours in the region.



The writer is an assistant professor of political science at LUMS.



