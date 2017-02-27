“Go bind your sons to exile.

”

–Rudyard Kipling – 1899

The British have almost imperialised half the world in history, and Pakistanis are also the subjects of colonisation from the past.

The quote, “go bind your sons to exile” is from a poem titled, ‘the white man’s burden’ which depicts the theme that British imperialised for the betterment of society, but did they? British entered the subcontinent as trading partners through the East India Company, and later, they were imperial rulers for almost a century.

The white man in this case failed to understand the culture of this local area, where there was a trend of artisan rather than industrialisation.

This was not the only issue faced by the locals here but language was also one important thing which we continuously tend to ignore at times.

