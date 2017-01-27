“Millions of Germans did betray their selves.

That was the tragedy.

Not that one man had the courage to be evil but that millions had not the courage to be good.

”

–John Fowles

For an awkward individual, Adolf Hitler sure had a way of captivating his audiences.

He neither had the ability to formulate intimate and personal relationships nor did he have the ability to use his intellect for the purpose of debate.

He was one man consumed by hatred.

The question then become how was he able to become one of the most power evils of the world, responsible for the mass genocide of Jews all over the globe?

It was after the Treaty of Versailles had been signed and Germany had been ridiculed in front of the entire world that the sentiments of Hitler were acknowledged by many around him.

His open display of how humiliating the terms of the treaty were for the German were mirrored by most of the German population along with the want to restore Germany to its once powerful self.

His simple ideas, seemingly more for societal benefit rather than the preservation of self-interests, were seen as solutions during the economic distress that they country was facing to and the idea of turning towards an unconventional leader was appealing to the entire country.

He was considered a man with impeccable character and his signature blue intimidating eyes seemed to look deep into the souls of those he talked to.



No matter how rash his beliefs were, he was showered with support and became that one decision all would regret for the rest of their lives.

In the modern world, people like Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin could be said to be cut from the same cloth due to their display of discrimination and opposition to many groups of society, the repealing of progressive laws along with the extremist and power-hungry mindsets.

