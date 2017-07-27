“It is not enough that I succeed.



All others must fail”

–Genghis Khan

Mongolia is wedged between the polar circle to the north and Gobi Desert to the south, offering harsh conditions for life.

Its people are nomadic who have adopted this hostile environment, constantly moving according to the seasons, making the clan and group feeling as essentials.



In the 12th century Mongolia, Temujin, during his adolescence lost his father, poisoned by a rival tribe.

Temujin, along with his mother and siblings were left alone, doomed to certain death.



His destiny is marked by two people, first, his childhood friend, Jamukha who becomes his blood brother, a powerful idea that held sanctity in the Mongolian society.

The other his wife, Borte, chosen by his father before he was killed.

Temujin returns to find his promised one and marries her.

But Borte gets kidnapped by the enemies and Temujin escapes, vowing for vengeance.

He finds Jamukha, who had become a ruthless warlord who agrees to help his blood brother.

Together they enter enemy territory and slaughter everyone.

During this campaign, Temujin reveals his capability as a leader and Jamukha’s army desert to join Temujin.



Later, with this formidable army, Temujin unites all the warring tribes and becomes their sovereign lord known as Genghis Khan.

He then set forth to conquer the world, starting with China who always sought divide the Mongol tribes.

This empire extends from Iran to Korea, creating trade routes, flourishing commerce, and Asia opens up to Europe perpetually.

